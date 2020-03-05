CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An Open Marriage In Upcoming Movie

It's sure to be interesting.

The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television&apos;s Comedy Legends

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Cheating can be the biggest threat in a relationship and sometimes it’s caused by things other than sexual desires.

However, if some couples are honest about their relationship, the realities of attraction can come into play and lovers might have to formulate an unconventional relationship for themselves.

One movie headed to BET will explore such themes. According to Shadow and Act, the movie is called Open, and it stars Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson, Jasmine Guy and Matt Cedeño. The network description for the movie explains:

“As a child of divorce and a woman noticing the infidelities in the world, main character Wren decides to ask her husband for an open marriage to avoid the pain of him cheating behind her back. Navigating the struggles of her bakery business, social life and marriage, Wren finally thinks she has it all figured out until she reconnects with a childhood friend. Looking through the lens of polygamy, Open teaches viewers the full scope of these oftentimes taboo relationships.”

Let’s get into it!

The movie is sure to stir dialogue on the topic.

Atkins acts as a producer on the movie, which was written and directed by Cas Sigers Beedles. You can check out the trailer for the movie below and be sure to catch it on BET and BET HER on  March 14.

Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An Open Marriage In Upcoming Movie  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot
Are Even More Charges Coming For R. Kelly?
 2 hours ago
03.06.20
You Can Still Become A Partner In Hope…
 2 hours ago
03.06.20
It is time to start
Spring Forward This Weekend
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
12 items
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SUGA’ + “B.I.T.C.H.” Video Is…
 11 hours ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 17 hours ago
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…
 19 hours ago
03.06.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…
 19 hours ago
03.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An…
 19 hours ago
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…
 20 hours ago
03.06.20
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Arrested For Not…
 21 hours ago
03.06.20
Twenties Cast Reveal The Biggest Lessons They Learned…
 21 hours ago
03.06.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy Williams’ Ex…
 21 hours ago
03.06.20
This Is How You Stunt In Court And…
 22 hours ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 22 hours ago
03.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close