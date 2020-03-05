Police Officer Who Told Cops To Shoot 50 Cent “On Sight” Gets Demoted

50 Cent is celebrating today. An NYPD commanding officer who told other cops to shoot 50 Cent “on sight” was demoted to another position. Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzales made the statement last year. 50 posted on Instagram, “Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 precinct? They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more strap just a flashlight and badge LOL.”

Sources say the demotion was not linked to the 50 Cent incident. Do you think he should have been reassigned or fired?

See story here