#ThisShirtSavesLives: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2020 DONATE NOW!

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020

Source: StJude Hospital / StJude Hospital

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help St. Jude kids.

When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW AND GET YOUR T-SHIRT

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by donating $20 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #ThisShirtSavesLives and #UrbanRadioCares. Also @ us @StJude.

You can also donate by phone using the number 1-800-411-9898.

 

#ThisShirtSavesLives: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2020 DONATE NOW!  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

