We haven’t even reached the full anniversary of Hot Girl Summer, and some is going on with Megan Thee Stallion‘s music. As you may have heard, the Houston Hottie recently took to Instagram to let fans know that she’s currently in a legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, after her attempt to renegotiate her contract was met with much resistance.

Megan Thee Stallion explains why her original label won’t let her drop any new music. pic.twitter.com/ai71iI6vnd — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) March 1, 2020

Megan claims in the suit that 1501 set up her contract so they get 60 percent of her recording income, which means she pockets less than half of what she earns from music sales. The suit also claims that her advance for getting signed to the label was only $10,000 as opposed to the 50K she was suppose to get.

But label runner, and former MLB star Carl Crawford says Megan is a liar and nothing she’s saying is the truth. He told Billboard,

“I wrote her a check for $50,000, and it’s signed with her name on the check. We can show you the proof. That’s another thing— I got all my receipts. They know it. I got all the receipts. We gave her a $10,000 advance when we first signed her and gave it to her mother. I don’t know what happened [with that].”

After the dispute with Meg, 1501 denied her from dropping any new music. However, the powers that be had other plans. According to TMZ, a district judge in Harris County Texas granted Megan a temporary restraining order which prevents her label from blocking the music she plans to drop on Friday.

NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING 🙏🏽🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

Unfortunately, Meg isn’t the first, and won’t be the last, artist to get caught up in a janky deal. Hit the flip for more.

Real Industry Ish: Meg Thee Stallion Isn't The Only Artists To Sign A Janky A** Record Deal

Written by kiyonnathewriter

