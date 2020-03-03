CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Former Temple Football Player Shot And Killed In Philadelphia

A former Temple University football player was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

ABC 6 reports that 25-year-old Zaire Williams was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Avenue, just blocks from Temple University’s main campus.

Williams was reportedly taken by car to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fistfight.

Williams was a running back at Temple from 2013 to 2014.

According to the station, many people said they weren’t surprised by the shooting.

“It’s sad. I walk by here every morning to go to work,” said Keneth Mclean, who lives in North Philadelphia.

Many residents in the area where the shooting took place are Temple University students, who said they try to walk through the area with a friend.

“I only walk during the day, and if I am walking at night, I really need somebody to walk with me,” said Regina Doronila, a senior at Temple, who lives in the neighborhood.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former Temple Football Player Shot And Killed In Philadelphia  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Joe Biden Wins Big With African American Voters…
 12 hours ago
03.04.20
Carl Crawford Addresses Label Drama In New Interview:…
 15 hours ago
03.04.20
Hi Hater: NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS…
 16 hours ago
03.04.20
What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That…
 17 hours ago
03.04.20
Tried It: How The Honey Pot Company Products…
 18 hours ago
03.04.20
#JoinTheUniverse: Award Winning ‘Little Apple’ Series Is Bringing…
 19 hours ago
03.04.20
Hot Spot: Is Public Enemy Moving On Without…
 20 hours ago
03.04.20
5 items
#WomensHistoryMonth: Issa Rae [Photos]
 20 hours ago
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…
 21 hours ago
03.04.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Serena Williams #WomensHistoryMonth
 21 hours ago
03.04.20
Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos…
 21 hours ago
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…
 22 hours ago
03.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Lori Harvey & Future Enjoy A…
 22 hours ago
03.04.20
Cast Of ‘Twenties’ On Having A Masculine Presenting…
 23 hours ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close