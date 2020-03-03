General Nominated To Become First African American Chief Of The Air Force

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. has been nominated by the Trump administration to be chief of staff for the United States Air Force. He would be the first African-American to hold that title.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the nomination to serve as the Air Force’s 22nd Chief of Staff,” he said. “If confirmed, Sharene and I look forward to building upon the legacy of Gen. Dave and Dawn Goldfein and the many airpower giants before who have served our Air Force and our nation with such dedication.”

Brown would also reportedly become the first African American to lead any military branch and hold the title as the first African American Pentagon leader since the 1993 retirement of Army General, Colin Powell, according to the Daily Mail.

Brown is a four-star F-16 pilot who served in combat tours in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

“[Brown] will take command of an Air Force in transition, one moving from a decades-long priority on combating and containing terrorism to a new era of Great Power Competition,” said the Air Force. Brown will be the highest-ranking officer in the Air Force, responsible for overseeing all units in the military branch.

