Gary’s Tea: Lori Harvey & Future Enjoy A Pool Party While Missing Baby Future’s Little League Game [VIDEO]

 

Russell Wilson steps in as the father of the year once again.

While Future is out proudly enjoying the sun with Lori Harvey, Russell Wilson posted to Instagram how proud he is of baby Future on his opening day of Little League.

In other celebrity news, Mariah Carey ends her residency in Las Vegas after allegedly struggling to sell tickets.  Da Brat jumps in to vouch for her bestie and says it’s all fake news!

[caption id="attachment_833152" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty[/caption] The holidays are a time where many get those pesky texts from an ex that you’ve long moved on from and happily at peace or in a thriving relationship. A  meme battle featuring toxic king Future and allegedly problematic Lori Harvey has sparked a battle of the sexes war on Twitter. The meme concept is simple enough. One features an image of Future looking at his phone, firing off a desperation text to get inside the mind or under the skin of an ex-girlfriend. On the flipside, Harvey, who is now romantically linked to the Freebandz Entertainment honcho after recently confirming the union, represents the women on that side of the toxic equation. Basically, the texts are largely rooted in trying to disrupt the other person’s peace and happiness during the holiday season. One fan on Twitter noted that while it hasn’t been confirmed if Future laced his girlfriend with the fresh Rolex and other jewels that she’d be fine taking some toxic texts from an ex-lover, as evidenced in the tweet below. https://twitter.com/KayC_JOJO/status/1209964611241426944 We have to once again state that while Future has evidence out there of being a bit toxic here and there, a stronger case would need to be made for Harvey, even considering her dating history. It has been nothing but laughs all Christmas Day since the memes have been cropping up and of course, it got corny just as fast it got started. We’ve done our best to collect 15 of the funniest and relevant joints we could find. Check them out below. https://twitter.com/bforblessing/status/1209914904737714176 — Photo: Getty

 

Gary's Tea: Lori Harvey & Future Enjoy A Pool Party While Missing Baby Future's Little League Game [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

