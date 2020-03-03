CLOSE
Tickets Sales To Begin Soon For Hip-Hop, R&B Star Lauryn Hill’s Hawaii Concert

Lauryn Hill performs live

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album with a concert in Hawaii. The legendary R&B singer will perform at Neal Blaisdell Arena on May 16th with tickets becoming available on March 14th. Prices will start at $39.

Hill is mostly known for her classic debut album which spawned hits, “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” She also starred in Sister Act II.

Have you ever seen Lauryn Hill in concert? Tell your story.

See story here

