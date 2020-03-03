CLOSE
Black Owned Business Ambushed With Racist Reviews Over Target Commercial

Source: alashi / Getty

Black-owned business The Honey Pot has been ambushed with racist reviews after their Target commercial aired nationwide.  The feminine care brand’s ad shared a message hoping to inspire young black girls to chase their dreams.

The company began trending on Twitter after the public noticed that it was receiving one-star reviews saying the ad was “racist.” Some of the fake reviews were disgusting with one reading “The products they make smell like Menthol cigarettes and malt liquor.”

Proving that there is some good in the world, The Honey Pot has received an outpouring of love – and their sales have doubled by almost 50%, according to HuffPost.

Have you ever been the online target of racism?

