CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Tony Has $77k To Spend?!

New month, same excuses!

It may be the beginning of March but that isn’t stopping Black Tony from finding excuses for missing work. This time Black Tony says his girlfriend was accidentally given $77,000 instead of $77.00 on her EBT card which has kept him on a nonstop shopping spree from Kroger to Kroger.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Need a grocery hookup? Black Tony “has” you!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Has $77k To Spend?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Lauryn Hill
Tickets Sales To Begin Soon For Hip-Hop, R&B…
 50 mins ago
03.03.20
Hamburg premiere of &apos;Disney On Ice&apos;
First Ride Featuring Mickey Mouse Debuts At Disney…
 1 hour ago
03.03.20
Downfall arrow, Sad businessman with graph indicating a regression
Black Owned Business Ambushed With Racist Reviews Over…
 1 hour ago
03.03.20
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
 4 hours ago
03.03.20
Why Every City Needs A Black Restaurant Experience
 15 hours ago
03.03.20
Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D Over…
 16 hours ago
03.03.20
MAGA Cum Laude: HBCU Student Praises Trump For…
 18 hours ago
03.03.20
Sis, Are You Really Picking Out His Clothes…
 19 hours ago
03.03.20
Black Tony Has $77k To Spend?!
 19 hours ago
03.03.20
I Tried To Find Love On Netflix’s Dating…
 21 hours ago
03.03.20
15 items
15 Times Lauren Speed Exuded Nothing But #BlackGirlMagic
 21 hours ago
03.03.20
Simple And Effective Skincare Tips From Celebrity Esthetician…
 22 hours ago
03.03.20
5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next…
 23 hours ago
03.03.20
Taping Of 'Queen Sugar After-Show'
Oprah Falls On Stage And 50 Cent Clowns…
 23 hours ago
03.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close