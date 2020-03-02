CLOSE
Louise ‘Mother’ Hunter, Founder Of Love And Charity, Dies At Age 85

Louise “Mother” Hunter, founder of Love and Charity Homeless Shelter and Mission in Racine, Wisconsin; and mother of 21 children and dozens of grand and great-grandchildren, died Saturday at the age of 85.

Hunter, who migrated to Racine from Mississippi, opened the Louise Hunter Love and Charity Club in the 1970s. She continued to operate the charity as it grew into a full mission and shelter. Hunter operated the mission and shelter caring for 15 to 20 homeless people each night until she retired in 2016.

Hunter was also the subject of a book — “The Life and Story of Louise Hunter and The Love and Charity Homeless Shelter” — written by Dennies James Woods, which has been adapted into a screenplay.

In addition to her 21 children, Hunter had 63 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren.

On March 7, the Hunter family will release details of a public service held in her memory and has asked for privacy to grieve until that time.

