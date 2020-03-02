Simple And Effective Skincare Tips From Celebrity Esthetician Tracy Hudson

Our sun-kissed skin is known for being able to withstand the tests of time. You know the saying…Black don’t crack. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take proper precautions to keep it that way.
Celebrity esthetician Tracy Hudson is an expert on Black skincare, having been in the business since 2006. Her client list includes Amanda Seales, Monica, Ryan Destiny, and Michelle Williams all through word of mouth, so you know she’s good. But you don’t have to be a celeb to get her celebrity treatments. Hudson welcomes clients of all backgrounds, skin types, and skin conditions. And, as the weather transitions from icy cold temps to warmer weather up over the next few weeks, Hudson’s given HelloBeautiful her tips for achieving and maintaining your glow.
“The emphasis is on keeping things simple,” she starts. “A lot of times [client’s] routines are complicated and they are confused. It goes back to the basics, using an active and results oriented cleanser … letting that do the heavy lifting.”
Gorgeous Skin is IN!!💖 I think we finished around 11:30 PM getting Monica’s skin ready and GLOWING for the #RocNationBrunch and check out 👀 @monicadenise SERVIN’ us this bomb look, YASSS!! 😍😍😍 *****************************************𝘾𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩: Tracy custom + dermaplaning; I finished her off with my custom yellow mask and a @saian_skincare hydration mask. 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝙛𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙠𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙨: ▪️Take it all off cleanser ▪️Lux Light ▪️Ultra Hydration ▪️Vitamin C Serum You just hit a little different when your skin is right!!💃🏻
That means the “active” ingredient, be it witch hazel to restore pH or benzoyl peroxide for acne, is in your face wash rather than in a moisturizer or serum, sitting on your face all day long.
“If you have oily or acne prone skin, using a cleanser that has benzoyl peroxide in it or use a cleanser that has salicylic acid,” Hudson adds. “If you want to brighten you skin use cleanser that has mandelic or lactic acid,” she adds. “If your cleanser is not cleansing your skin well, your next steps wont be effective. A toner is not necessary if you have a well-formulated cleanser,” she added, before advising the following cleansers:
If you have cystic acne (inflamed under your skin, painful #acne), The 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙧 is your choice! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But guys, if you’re using a cleanser to fight bacteria and eliminate acne, you NEED to also follow it up with a ‘quality’ moisturizer that isn’t greasy or pore clogging. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Periodically a new client will come in and initially just purchase the Deep Pore cleanser thinking the moisturizing aspect isn’t so important but it is, so a few days later they’ll come back purchase the Lux Light and 💥 they’re super happy; their skin is clearing up AND it looks and feels healthy at the same time🌱💯🥰 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is a balanced approach because you can’t kill bacteria 🦠 and not give back some quality nourishment to your skin🤷♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That’s why I keep preaching the ‘basic’ trio method to your skin care: ▫️cleanser, ▫️moisturizer and ▫️SPF ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ***We can get into serums, retinol, etc once your product foundation is working for you!!♥️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Order today at tracyhudsonspa.com 🛍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Acne Prone Skin: Deep Pore Cleanser w/Benzoyl Peroxide ($39.50)
This amazingly well formulated cleanser with 2% salicylic is ideal for combination-oily skin with acne. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ You’ll find that it helps control your oiliness without drying out the surface of your skin. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s always recommended to use this with a well-formulated moisturizer that is not greasy or pore clogging like our Lux Light 🥰!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Want it shipped? Link in bio to order your 𝘚𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘩 & 𝘙𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘳 today! 🛍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Combination Skin, Rare Breakouts: Smooth & Radiant Cleanser w/Salicylic Acid ($39.50)
I am so proud that these products have brought many of you joy on your skincare journey. It often is not easy one, but I am beyond happy to be apart of your skin care solutions!!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Only more great things to come !!🌟 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Products Pictured: Protect Me Sunscreen, Take It All Off Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Deep Pore Cleanser ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What are some of your favorite products?
Normal to Dry Skin (infrequent breakouts): Take It All Off Cleanser w/ Vitamins A, C, E, Green Tea ($34)
In addition, you want to make sure you’re washing your face correctly. Yes, there’s a correct way to clean your face. “You want to spend 60 seconds moving the product around you skin and adding water,” Hudson clarifies for HelloBeautiful. “When you’re washing your face, you should be adding water multiple times to emulsify the product on your skin, and then rinse it off.”
Hudson also stresses the importance of sticking to your nighttime routine, regardless of how tired you may be at the end of the day.
“If you’re going to skip [a routine], skip the morning because you double washed last night and your bed is clean,” Hudson explains. “Even if you don’t wear makeup, you have dirt, debris, pollution, free radicals… so you want to cleans your skin at nighttime. Ideally twice a day.”
And Hudson leaves us with one final tip: “It’s important for darker skin tones to apply sunscreen.”
Hey you… Yes you. I hope you’re not going to lay down before washing your face tonight 👀👀 It’s the end of the day which means your face has accumulated a full day of dirt, pollution, make-up, bacteria (and let’s not mention all the face touching you did today 😩), so please make sure you take time to properly wash and moisturize your face before bed no matter how tired you are… in the morning you’ll be so glad you did!!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🛍 Shop our Take It All Off cleanser, Lux Lite moisturizer, and Protect Me sunscreen at tracyspa.com 💖
Protect Me SPF 50 Sunscreen w/Squalane & Hyaluronic Acid ($42)
P.S. This will go on after your moisturizer.
Anyone looking to get their skin treated by an esthetician should remember to do their due diligence and research. It is imperative to find an esthetician that is familiar with Black skin and has worked comfortably with Black skin before. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, check out Tracy Hudson for yourself. tracyspa.com
