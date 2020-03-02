‘Judge Judy’ Will Wrap Production After 25 Seasons

After 25 seasons on the air, Judge Judy will wrap up production in 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Set to appear Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the woman behind the bench herself, Judy Sheindlin, will break the news.

“Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she says in the taped segment. However, Sheindlin isn’t putting down her gavel. Reportedly she’ll announce a new show titled, Justice Judy, to follow.

How do you think the new show could differ from the original?

