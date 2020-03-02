CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Lewis Makes Surprise Appearance At Selma March

Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Rep. John Lewis made a surprise appearance at the annual ‘Bloody Sunday’ march in Selma, Alabama over the weekend. Lewis was part of the original Selma march in 1965, where he was attacked and beaten by police officers who fractured his skull.  It wasn’t clear if he’d be able to attend this year’s anniversary after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer late last year.

The 79-year-old Congressman urged the crowd to vote, saying “We must use the vote as a nonviolent instrument or tool to redeem the soul of America”. Should more people know the legacy of John Lewis?  How have race relations changed in America since 1965?

See story here

#Selma50: Historic Photos From The Selma to Montgomery March
16 photos

 

John Lewis Makes Surprise Appearance At Selma March

Videos
Latest
Taping Of 'Queen Sugar After-Show'
Oprah Falls On Stage And 50 Cent Clowns…
 2 hours ago
03.02.20
The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals
‘Judge Judy’ Will Wrap Production After 25 Seasons
 3 hours ago
03.02.20
Array
John Lewis Makes Surprise Appearance At Selma March
 3 hours ago
03.02.20
Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav After Spat Over…
 14 hours ago
03.02.20
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 19 hours ago
03.02.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Up All The Glam…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
20 items
Happy Birthday Queen! 20 Times Lupita Nyong’o Shut…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
#Throwbyke: 9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Election 2020: Key Issues That Will Affect Black…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
8 items
Keep Hang Time Alive: Celebrity Men Who Still…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
Hot Spot with Eva Marcille: R. Kelly’s Legal…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
The #JloChallenge Is Cool, But Lizzo Is Much…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close