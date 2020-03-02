John Lewis Makes Surprise Appearance At Selma March

Rep. John Lewis made a surprise appearance at the annual ‘Bloody Sunday’ march in Selma, Alabama over the weekend. Lewis was part of the original Selma march in 1965, where he was attacked and beaten by police officers who fractured his skull. It wasn’t clear if he’d be able to attend this year’s anniversary after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer late last year.

The 79-year-old Congressman urged the crowd to vote, saying “We must use the vote as a nonviolent instrument or tool to redeem the soul of America”. Should more people know the legacy of John Lewis? How have race relations changed in America since 1965?

See story here