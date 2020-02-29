CLOSE
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It

Who do you believe?

Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It’s the year 2020, and on any given day, the never ending beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent could reignite.

Several petty encounters over the past two decades have made Ja vs. 50 one of the greatest hip hop beefs of all time. Let’s not forget that Fif bought 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule concert in 2018, just so they would be empty.

Since the early 2000s, it seems as if the drama between the former Murder Inc head and G-Unit CEO would spark back up every five years or so. Remember back in 2018 when Ja Rule unexpectedly tweeted:

He continued:

Or that time he  broke down the math on how he won the first round of beef against 50 Cent.

 

 

We all know 50 Cent has a different sense of humor than most – so much so that sometimes you can’t tell if he’s serious or joking when he’s coming for folks. But when it comes to Ja, it seems Fif’s inner bully comes out in full force. Hit the flip to see what both Queens rappers really think about the 15 year long beef.

