CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot with Eva Marcille: R. Kelly’s Legal And Financial Problems Continue To Pile Up

Eva Marcille is filling in for Da Brat in this edition of the Hot-Spot but bringing the same hot headlines!

Watch the video above to get the latest movie releases including a release from Special K’s famous niece?! Who knew! Plus, Eva covers the latest coming out of Chicago and it is not good. R. Kelly is having some trouble and Jussie Smollet is not catching a break in the city.

Get all the details above!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot with Eva Marcille: R. Kelly’s Legal And Financial Problems Continue To Pile Up  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav After Spat Over…
 10 hours ago
03.02.20
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 16 hours ago
03.02.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Up All The Glam…
 23 hours ago
03.02.20
20 items
Happy Birthday Queen! 20 Times Lupita Nyong’o Shut…
 24 hours ago
03.02.20
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
#Throwbyke: 9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
8 items
Keep Hang Time Alive: Celebrity Men Who Still…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
Hot Spot with Eva Marcille: R. Kelly’s Legal…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
The #JloChallenge Is Cool, But Lizzo Is Much…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
Sounds Of Love: 10 Duets That Remind Us…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
RELAX, RELATE, RELEASE: 10 Podcasts Black Women Should…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
2017 NBA Awards
Quavo, Monica, 112 Will Guest Judge On “Making…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close