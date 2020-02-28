CLOSE
These Woke White Celebs Have Always Stood Up For The Cause 

Fun Fact: Just because they’re progressive, doesn’t mean they’re not covertly racist. A White person who identifies as a liberal just believes that the government should be active in supporting social and political change. But racism has been so ingrained in Western culture that it almost seems primordial for some people.

Cydney Dupree, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, and Susan Fiske, a professor of psychology and public affairs at Princeton, held a study they call the ” competence downshift” in which they observed White Liberals’ interactions with Black people. Needless to say, the results were astonishing.

The Washington Post reports, “The results reveal how subtle forms of discrimination may coincide with progress toward equal treatment, or what the paper identifies as “a significant reduction in the expression of explicit prejudice and endorsement of negative stereotypes.”

But do Wypipo realize their microaggressions? Of course not.

The study showed that “white liberals rarely admit to the goal of appearing less competent, a fact that highlights the role of implicit bias and the covert nature of the competence downshift strategy. White liberals may unwittingly draw on negative stereotypes, dumbing themselves down in a likely well-meaning, ‘folksy,’ but ultimately patronizing, attempt to connect with the outgroup.”

Whew, chile, the ignorance.

We’ve come a long way in this society, and every step toward social equality should be celebrated. But it’s still important for White people to be aware of their low-key racism and to act accordingly. #StayWoke.  Speaking of staying woke, there are some White folks out here who actually get it and could help some of their other liberal friends to do the same.

White Liberals Dumb Themselves Down When Talking To Black People, Study Says

White Liberals Dumb Themselves Down When Talking To Black People, Study Says

White Liberals Dumb Themselves Down When Talking To Black People, Study Says

White Liberals Dumb Themselves Down When Talking To Black People, Study Says

These Woke White Celebs Have Always Stood Up For The Cause   was originally published on globalgrind.com

