After Clip Of Marc Daly Saying He Hates Being Married Surfaces, Kenya Moore Drops His Last Name From Her Social Media

As has been consistently documented on this site, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have absolutely been going through it in real life and on Real Housewives of Atlanta. But comments from him that are set to appear on next Sunday’s episode of the reality series may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for Moore.

In a clip that has people talking, Daly can be heard saying how much he hates being married, which he tells to the women of the cast while Moore isn’t present.

While being asked at an event that Moore is hosting if he enjoys the ride that is marriage, Daly is overheard by microphone saying, “No, I hate it. Everybody knows I hate it. End it.”

The comment comes after Daly, who has come off somewhat cold and in control in past episodes, tells her she should stay put at the table he and Moore are at together, but she responds by telling him that as the hostess for the event, she should be able to move about. I guess it’s safe to say he disagreed with that.

That preview clip was put out a couple of days ago, and it seems, in response, that Moore decided to take her husband’s surname out of her name on her Instagram page. It is also not part of her name on Twitter either. On IG, what once read Kenya Moore Daly now just says Kenya Moore. However, her profile still reads, “Wife, Mother, Actor, Film/TV Producer, Writer, Director, Former Miss USA, TV Personality CEO of Kenya Moore Hair Care.”

Though Moore has publicly stated that she is hopeful about working through issues with Daly after they announced they were separating in September after two years of marriage and welcoming daughter, Brooklyn.

“I think in my mind, where I am today, where my mental state is today, I am not divorced and I still feel like if my husband’s heart is in saving his marriage, then it could work out,” she told us in December. “So that’s why I wear my ring. And if it ever gets to a point where I don’t feel that way anymore, then that’s when I’ll take it off.”

She did also recently state that after watching himself on TV, Daly was treating her better.

“I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things,” she said. “We haven’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”

This move by Moore of taking Daly out of her name may sound like a whole lot of nothing, but it seems, after watching a lot of what comes off as a disdain and disrespect for her, she could very well be sick and tired of being sick and tired.

