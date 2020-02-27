CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Should The Size Of The Ring Matter?!

Do we as a culture put too much value into material things? What about when love is involved?

In this edition of Eva’s Corner, Special K, Da Brat, Rickey Smiley, Gary with Da Tea, and Eva get into a heated debate about the size of engagement rings and whether or not it should matter during a proposal.

Eva and Rickey are on the same page but everyone else thinks size matters. Watch the video above to hear this debate and let us know your opinions in the comment section.

