I Love My HBCU: I Love My HBCU: Finding Myself On The Campus Of Harris-Stowe State University

Black History Month
| 02.27.20
Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Victoria attended one of two HBCUs in the state of Missouri. She explains the culture wasn’t really discussed to attend an HBCU after high school graduation. Victoria appreciates everything she was able to experience with her HBCU.

Notable Harris-Stowe State University Alumni:

Bobby Charles Wilks

Julius Hunter

Rockwell Knuckles

Kimberly Gardner

Cori Bush

