JAY-Z and Yo Gotti File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti have filed a second lawsuit against Mississippi’s Parchman prison where inhumane conditions persist and nine inmates have already died. The family members of the deceased reported the prison having contaminated food with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.

Team Roc released a statement on behalf of over 150 inmates still living in the facility calling for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to address the health and safety concerns within 90 days.

“The game plan is to get change,” Yo Gotti told CNN. “To make sure the Mississippi prison be held accountable to treat the prisoners like humans and not have them living in inhumane conditions.”

