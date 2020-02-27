CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Shawn Carter Foundation

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti have filed a second lawsuit against Mississippi’s Parchman prison where inhumane conditions persist and nine inmates have already died.  The family members of the deceased reported the prison having contaminated food with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.

Team Roc released a statement on behalf of over 150 inmates still living in the facility calling for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to address the health and safety concerns within 90 days.

“The game plan is to get change,” Yo Gotti told CNN. “To make sure the Mississippi prison be held accountable to treat the prisoners like humans and not have them living in inhumane conditions.”

What do you think about JAY-Z and Yo Gotti fighting for prisoners?

See story here

Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments
15 photos
JAY-Z and Yo Gotti File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

Videos
Latest
Meghan O
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child…
 27 mins ago
02.27.20
Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
JAY-Z and Yo Gotti File Second Lawsuit Against…
 38 mins ago
02.27.20
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan Honors Nurse Who Cared For Him…
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Behind The Scenes: Drake-Produced ‘Top Boy’ Is Renewed…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 20 hours ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
AppropriHating: Everytime Bhad Bhabie Thought She Was A…
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 24 hours ago
02.27.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
The Fenty Effect? Lane Bryant Adds Much Needed…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close