Tracy Morgan Honors Nurse Who Cared For Him After Crash

Six years ago, Tracy Morgan was nearly killed in a horrific auto accident on the New Jersey turnpike. Morgan recently thanked the nurse who helped him get back on his feet. Gina Domingo was presented with the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing.” Domingo has been working with patients for 30 years.

Morgan said, “she said everything’s gonna be alright. She would take me outside and read and let me be outside in the air. I was so angry, I was so scared.” Who helped you the most when you were really sick?

