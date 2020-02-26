CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To Say The N-Word? [VIDEO]

Discussions around the use of the N-word can be complicated.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show tackled this topic after discussing a story about a professor who used the N-word during a history lesson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The story sparked the question: “Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To Say The N-Word?”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the video above to hear the opinions from the crew and from callers.

What do you think? Is there ever a time when it is allowed? Let us know in the comments.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To Say The N-Word? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Drake-Produced ‘Top Boy’ Is Renewed…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 17 hours ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 18 hours ago
02.27.20
Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
AppropriHating: Everytime Bhad Bhabie Thought She Was A…
 20 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 21 hours ago
02.27.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
The Fenty Effect? Lane Bryant Adds Much Needed…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
14 items
49??!! Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu 
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Makes Rare Public Comment Amid New…
 23 hours ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close