Jussie Smollett Makes Rare Public Comment Amid New Charges

Jussie Smollett

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jussie Smollett has made new comments amid new charges in his alleged hate crime case. The Empire actor was in court on Monday and pled not guilty to the new charges. TMZ caught up with Smollett and asked his thoughts on the American justice system to which he referred the question to his lawyer before answering, “It’s definitely frustrating, It’s fight or die at this point.”

Smollett was then asked if he claimed to be innocent to which he responded, “I don’t claim to be innocent, I am innocent.” Smollett’s team has filed for a dismissal on the grounds of double jeopardy, when asked if double jeopardy was better than saying “I didn’t do it,” the actor responded, “The truth is the best defense, the truth, which they know nothing about.”

The Osundairo brothers hope Jussie will finally admit the truth!

Do you think Jussie Smollett will have his case dismissed?

See story here

 

Photos
