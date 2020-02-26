Happy 49th Birthday Erykah Badu!

Today we say Happy Birthday to Erykah Badu! The godmother of Neo-Soul turns 49th on February 26th. A true 70s baby, Erykah exploded on the music scene with her single, “On and On.” Erykah went on to act in various roles such as Blues Brothers 2000, Cider House Rules and House of D.

Erykah is an accomplished DJ that goes by the name of DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown and a practicing doula. Happy Birthday, Erykah! What is your favorite Erykah Badu song or moment?

