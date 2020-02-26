6 Yr-old Arrested At Charter School For Bad Behavior In Florida

A police officer’s body camera shows 6-year-old Florida student Kaia Rolle crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties around her wrists at a charter school.

Rolle’s family shared the video with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at her Orlando charter school.

Was this acceptable behavior on the part of the arresting officer and what about the staff members who were kicked and punched by the six yr-old?

