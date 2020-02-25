Gary’s Tea: Beyoncé Criticized + Steven Spielberg Embarrassed for Porn-Star Daughter

Even though most people loved Beyoncé’s tribute at the Kobe Bryant memorial, there were still people who felt the need to criticize her because of her photo restriction at the ceremony. Gary weighs in on the memorial, and discusses Steven Spielberg being ‘embarrassed’ and ‘concerned’ for “porn-star” daughter!

Written by Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

