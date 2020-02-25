CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Woman Finds Out Her Husband Is Her First Cousin

They say love can conquer all but where do we draw the line?

Eva shares a story about a woman she met who recently found out that she is first cousins with her husband. To make matters worse, the two have already had children together. How does something like this happen? Well, Eva breaks that down above.

What would you do if you were in this scenario? Let us know in the comments.

