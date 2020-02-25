CLOSE
Alicia Keys Plays ‘Moonlight Sonata’ At Memorial After Story About Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys was one of the performers who paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the celebration of life of the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. Keys sat behind a piano wearing a light purple rhinestone-embellished purple suit jacket with puff sleeves. After Bryant’s former agent and best friend, Rob Pelinka, explained that Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” was a love song Kobe learned to play by ear for his wife, Vanessa, Keys played the beautiful ballad.

Pelinka told of how hard the classic ballad is to play and how Kobe self-taught himself the song within a week. Keys was one of the first performers to address an audience following the death of Bryant. Alicia hosted the Grammy awards on the Sunday evening of his death and put together an impromptu performance with Boyz II Men to open the ceremony.

What did you think of Alica Keys’ performance during the Bryant memorial?

