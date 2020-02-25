Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Written by Charise Frazier

Supermodels Eva Marcille and Tyra Banks were joined together on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Their appearance on the show marked the first time they’ve sat down together since the wrap of America’s Next Top Model in 2004, which crowned Eva as the season 3 winner. Both have since become mothers and continued successful careers in the modeling industry, while also launching new endeavors in television and publishing.

The last time the pair seemingly connected over the Watch What Happens Live stage was in response to claims from former ANTM alum Winnie Harlow who shared that the show did little to advance her career.

“It was still a part of my history and I’m really grateful for everything that I’ve done to get where I am,” Harlow said during a May 2018 appearance on WWHL.

Months later in November 2018 host Andy Cohen asked Tyra to share her thought’s on Winnie’s statement and Tyra revealed that she discovered Winnie on Instagram, which led to her casting on the show. Her response was very pragmatic, responding that she respects all of her girls who come from different experiences and walks of life. “They’re all my babies—even the ones that act out. They’re still my babies,” Tyra said.

Eva’s response to Winnie’s statement during a December 2018 appearance was more straightforward.

“You know what, it amazes me that people get opportunities and they totally forget who gave them those opportunities. Winnie Harlow is a beautiful girl. Let’s be clear. We know her because of Top Model,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said.

“The world knows her, Drake knows her, Wiz Khalifa knows her because of Top Model,” she continued, referencing Harlow’s friendship with the Canadian rapper and her former boyfriend Wiz. “To diss Tyra, who gave everyone this huge platform, I think it’s really whack.”

But the two instead touched on a variety of topics including what’s next for them including new movie projects, including Life-Size 3 and a “huge” broadway play which she wouldn’t disclose and a graphic novel based on her young adult novel, Modelland.

Tyra also answered a viewer question where she said she would like to bring ANTM back for a 25th cycle. Cycle 24 premiered in 2018, and selected model Kyla Coleman.

The best part of the night was when the two engaged in a face-off, where Andy presented them with different scenarios to present their best “smize.” A term coined by Tyra on ANTM.

One of the most touching parts of the interview was when Eva revealed she was grateful to Tyra for sharing a solid piece of advice with her the night she won Top Model.

“You said, you know, ‘You’re relatable, you’re what girls at home are. And don’t lose that because that’s what’s sellable and that’s what keeps you connected.’ And I’ve always carried that,” she concluded.

