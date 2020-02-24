CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

HBCU Spotlight: University of the Virgin Islands

University of the Virgin Islands

 

Mission Statement:

The University of the Virgin Islands’ mission is to educate and empower the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Caribbean and the world through an environment that promotes creativity, innovation and excellence in teaching, student learning, research, and community engagement.

Notable Alumni: Among the many accomplished former UVI students are two Rhodes Scholars and a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.

Mascot: The Buccaneer

Enrollment: 2,500 students

 

learn more: https://uvi.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: University of the Virgin Islands  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Plays ‘Moonlight Sonata’ At Memorial After…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Shawn 'JAY Z' Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV Announce Documentary Event Series on Kalief Browder
Jay-Z’s Marci Venture Partners Raises $85 Million Fund
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
I Love My HBCU : North Carolina A&T…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 16 hours ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 17 hours ago
02.25.20
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 19 hours ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 20 hours ago
02.25.20
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru…
 20 hours ago
02.25.20
15 items
#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe &…
 21 hours ago
02.25.20
I Love My HBCU: Attending An HBCU With…
 22 hours ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 23 hours ago
02.25.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 23 hours ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 24 hours ago
02.25.20
Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s…
 24 hours ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close