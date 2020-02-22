CLOSE
Adrien Broner Arrested At Wilder Vs. Fury Weigh-In

Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

Adrien Bronner was arrested at the Deontay Wilder/Tyson Furry weigh-in in Vegas. Back in November, Bronner was told he was not allowed in the MGM Grand Garden Hotel. The reason why he’s not allowed is unknown.

Apparently he chose to ignore that and showed up at the weigh-in that was held in the MGM Grand Garden. When he was asked to leave he refused and that was when he was arrested.

At one point he was considered one of the best boxers in the world. Who would you say is the best right now?

Photos
