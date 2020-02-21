CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Tony Got Locked Up! [VIDEO]

Black Tony has managed to get himself locked up!

According to the excuse king, earlier this week he called Rickey on what he believed was a personal call. Unbeknownst  to him, the call was live on air! Next thing you know, he is being picked up by the police!

Since Rickey is to blame for his imprisonment, Black Tony needs Rickey to do a couple of things. Check out the video above to hear Black Tony’s requests.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Got Locked Up! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chuck Brown Portrait
Go-Go Becomes Official Music Of D.C.
 3 hours ago
02.22.20
Meghan O
Adrien Broner Arrested At Wilder Vs. Fury Weigh-In
 3 hours ago
02.22.20
5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In…
 13 hours ago
02.22.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 19 hours ago
02.22.20
10 items
A$$ Like That: 10 Photos Of Victoria Monét…
 20 hours ago
02.22.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig…
 21 hours ago
02.22.20
14 Black Women Dressed As AfricanPRINTcesse Is The…
 23 hours ago
02.22.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 23 hours ago
02.22.20
Gary’s Tea with Special Guest Erykah Badu: Erykah…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
LOL: Joel Embiid’s Hate For Charles Barkley Is…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
Hot Spot: Diddy Called Danity Kane Members Ugly?!
 1 day ago
02.22.20
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
4 items
Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism
 1 day ago
02.22.20
A French Show Thought Using Blackface To Hide…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close