Black History Month
HBCU Spotlight: Winston-Salem State University

Founded in 1892, WSSU enjoys a distinguished reputation as a historically black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina that offers a rich curriculum rooted in high-quality, liberal education. Our undergraduate and graduate students can choose from many innovative areas of study designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to develop creative solutions to today’s—and tomorrow’s—complex problems.

Mission Statement:

Winston-Salem State University is a comprehensive, historically Black university offering innovative undergraduate programs and exceptional graduate programs grounded in the tradition of liberal education. Students engage in active and experiential learning offered through flexible delivery modes. The university is dedicated to the holistic development of students by faculty dedicated to excellence in teaching, research, and service. As a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina, Winston-Salem State University contributes to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region, and beyond.

Notable Alumni: Stephen A. Smith

Mascot: Rams

Enrollment: 5,124 students

Motto: Enter To Learn. Depart To Serve.

 

learn more: https://wssu.edu/

