Lets go down memory lane a bit.. Snoop Dogg has been a household name in Hip Hop for a very long time we know this. After the success of his debut album ‘Doggystyle’ the sky was the limit for this promising star. Snoop had to follow it up with another project.

That he did, ‘Tha Godfather’ released in November of 1996. Little did he know a few months later his whole career will be on standby. Four months after the release of his second studio album him and his former bodyguard Mckinley Lee were taken to court for alleged murder on a rival gang member in a Palms Park.

Snoops body Guard Mckinley claimed it was self defense and got off much quicker. After many court dates, both Snoop Dogg & his former body guard were acquitted. Here are 5 things you may have not known about the infamous trail.

Snoop Dogg didn’t give himself up until after the VMA’s The LAPD might’ve corrupted this case, when they when to the murder scene they destroyed the victim’s clothing & bullets. Contrary to popular belief, Snoop Dogg dropped his most controversial song called ‘Murder Was The Case‘ a year PRIOR to the case. Snoop Dogg posted bail for $1 million dollars Snoop was originally placed on house arrest for 2 years until the trial was suppose to begin.

24 Year Anniversary: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The Snoop Dogg Murder Trial was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written by Weso

