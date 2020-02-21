CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

24 Year Anniversary: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The Snoop Dogg Murder Trial

Lets go down memory lane a bit.. Snoop Dogg has been a household name in Hip Hop for a very long time we know this. After the success of his debut album ‘Doggystyle’ the sky was the limit for this promising star. Snoop had to follow it up with another project.

That he did, ‘Tha Godfather’ released in November of 1996. Little did he know a few months later his whole career will be on standby. Four months after the release of his second studio album him and his former bodyguard Mckinley Lee were taken to court for alleged murder on a rival gang member in a Palms Park.

Snoops body Guard Mckinley claimed it was self defense and got off much quicker. After many court dates, both Snoop Dogg & his former body guard were acquitted. Here are 5 things you may have not known about the infamous trail.

Snoop Dogg MCC

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino

  1. Snoop Dogg didn’t give himself up until after the VMA’s
  2. The LAPD might’ve corrupted this case, when they when to the murder scene they destroyed the victim’s clothing & bullets.
  3. Contrary to popular belief, Snoop Dogg dropped his most controversial song called ‘Murder Was The Case‘ a year PRIOR to the case.
  4. Snoop Dogg posted bail for $1 million dollars
  5. Snoop was originally placed on house arrest for 2 years until the trial was suppose to begin.

 

24 Year Anniversary: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The Snoop Dogg Murder Trial  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Chuck Brown Portrait
Go-Go Becomes Official Music Of D.C.
 3 hours ago
02.22.20
Meghan O
Adrien Broner Arrested At Wilder Vs. Fury Weigh-In
 3 hours ago
02.22.20
5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In…
 13 hours ago
02.22.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 19 hours ago
02.22.20
10 items
A$$ Like That: 10 Photos Of Victoria Monét…
 20 hours ago
02.22.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig…
 21 hours ago
02.22.20
14 Black Women Dressed As AfricanPRINTcesse Is The…
 23 hours ago
02.22.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 23 hours ago
02.22.20
Gary’s Tea with Special Guest Erykah Badu: Erykah…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
LOL: Joel Embiid’s Hate For Charles Barkley Is…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
Hot Spot: Diddy Called Danity Kane Members Ugly?!
 1 day ago
02.22.20
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
4 items
Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism
 1 day ago
02.22.20
A French Show Thought Using Blackface To Hide…
 1 day ago
02.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close