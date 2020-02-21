CLOSE
LOL: Joel Embiid’s Hate For Charles Barkley Is Written All Over His Face [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia 76er’s are working towards contending for the NBA Finals title and being the king of the castle. Joel Embiid had plans on throwing shade at Charles Barkley aka “Sir Charles”.

Honorary Philadelphian Charles Barkley, is well over his years of playing basketball so now he is a sports analyst. After a the Sixers got a big win last night Joel Embiid was being interviewed by an anchor from TNT’s ‘Inside The NBA”. Embiid has been battling a cold but still played through it. During the end of the post game interview the anchor asked Joel Embiid to tell Barkley “Happy Birthday” and his reaction was priceless.

