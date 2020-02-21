San Francisco School To Be Renamed In Michelle Obama’s Honor

While the gig might not be as important as commander-in-chief, being the first lady also has its advantages. Case-in-point: The West Contra Costa Unified School District in San Francisco has announced it’s honoring Michelle Obama by naming a school after her. “She is a role model for our children and we strive to serve our students with the same kind of love, advocacy, and courage that she served our country,” says School Board President Stephanie Hernandez-Jarvis.

On the losing end of the deal is former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. Wilson Elementary — the school that’s being renamed “Michelle Obama Elementary School” — was originally named in his honor.

Is it right for the school board to take away Woodrow Wilson’s honor? Do you know of anything else that’s been named after a first lady?

See story here