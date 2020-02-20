CLOSE
Mood Forever: Rihanna Is Rihanna’s Number One Fan — And We Should All Take Notes

Rihanna is like a walking, breathing billboard for self love, and we can all use a bit of her sauce.

 

Just when you thought the Bad Gal’s cockiness couldn’t get any cuter, she posts a videos of herself living her best life, once again proving that you should always be your own number one fan.

Being your own stan also means that you have to know you worth — and Rih has enough confidence to go around for all of us.

 

You’ve seen her DIY Fenty Beauty ads making waves on social media. Who else is dope enough to pay themselves to promote themselves?

And bruh, she has her own book. With photos. Of herself.

 

She even embraced all her thicky thickness when folks tried to come for her new curvy physique.

 

Rih is known for giving good advice too:

“You may never be good enough for everybody, but you will always be the best for somebody.”

“Let go of the things that make you feel dead! Life is worth living!”

And she’s well aware of her extraness:

View this post on Instagram

when you extra AF. @fentybeauty #bloopers

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 

Rih’s IG captions alone are proof that her self esteem is on a hunnid.

View this post on Instagram

subtle.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 

All we can say about that is, didn’t she tell you that she was a savage?

 

Oh, and happy 32nd birthday to the Bad Gal herself! We love you, Rih.

 

