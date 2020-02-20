CLOSE
WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain Surgery

I think this counts as either a medical mystery or something along the lines of a really crazy sci-fi movie.

A violinist in London helped surgeons make sure they didn’t damage her brain during a recent surgery to remove a tumor by playing her preferred instrument. Apparently, surgeons came up with the approach to ensure that the areas of Dagmar Turner‘s brain responsible for intricate hand movements, you know the ones necessary in order to play an instrument

Turner was diagnosed in 2013 with a slow-growing tumor after suffering a seizure during a concert. The 53-year-old eventually had to get surgery and what occurred? Well, a medical marvel.

The medical team decided that she be woken up mid-surgery so she could play and be monitored to make sure her coordination wasn’t affected after a consultant neurosurgeon suggested the plan to protect vital cells located in the right frontal lobe of her brain.

As you can see in the video footage, Turner played the violin as doctors paid attention to her movements on screens! Wild!

They were able to remove 90% of the tumor and Turner was out of the hospital in three days.

WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain Surgery  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

