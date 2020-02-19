Emperor is not your regular slave movie.

A trailer for the flick dropped on Tuesday and it seems like it’s going to be filled with action-packed, slavemaster-killing adventures. The period piece stars Dayo Okeniyi and Naturi Naughton, and it’s being brought to life by Briarcliff Entertainment. The official description for the movie, according to Shadow and Act, reads:

“Emperor is inspired by the legend of Shields ‘Emperor’ Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper’s Ferry and helping alter the course of American history.”

The movie is directed by Mark Amin and penned by Amin and Pat Charles. Kat Graham, Mykelti Williamson, Bruce Dern, and Harry Lennix Jr. also star in the flick.

The movie is Naturi Naughton’s latest project after coming from the last season of Power. It’s great to know she has projects lined up despite the end of an era. For Power fans, you can still watch out for Naughton’s character Tasha in a spin-off to the Starz series called Power Book II: Ghost, which is currently in pre-production.

You can check out the trailer for Emperor below and you can watch the movie when it hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie Starring Naturi Naughton was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written by Royce Dunmore

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: