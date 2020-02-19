CLOSE
KiKi Says She Hates These Things About Girls Trips: “The Girl Constantly Texting Her Man” [VIDEO]

If you’ve ever been on a girls trip, then you know that sometimes things can be really annoying depending on who you are traveling with.

Well KiKi really understands because she just had the worst time traveling to the 2020 NBA Allstar game with her friends. She was simply, “posing to get chosen” but the girls she was with were causing all types of issues – like the one who kept texting her man every 5 minutes.

Check out the hilarious video above to hear all of the reasons Kiki was not having it this trip. And no, she did not land herself a baller!

