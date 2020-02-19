She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Avery Sunshine LIVE!

Radio One Exclusives
| 02.19.20
Dismiss

Radio One D.C. presents “She is…”, an afternoon of elegance as we celebrate the “SHE“ in you. This is a Women’s empowerment luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. We will honor women who are committed to public service, community activism, ministry, sports, and more! We will also have performances from Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and the amazing Avery Sunshine.

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SHE IS… WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON!

To get you ready for this powerful luncheon, here are some of Avery’s most powerful songs.

1. CALL MY NAME

 

2. UGLY PART OF ME

3. BLESSIN ME

and

4. SAFE IN HIS ARMS

5. I GOT SUNSHINE

We are looking forward to having a great time with you on March 21st! Don’t forget to nominate a deserving woman for the “She is… the everyday woman” Award and get your tickets HERE!

See more from Avery Sunshine on her episode of the Radio One Original Series “Voices”

 

She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Avery Sunshine LIVE!  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
21 items
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie…
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
3 Black History Makers You Should Know
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
BlaqueStone | Why Am I Hear?
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
Royce Da 5’9″ On Being The Friend Between…
 17 hours ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 17 hours ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 18 hours ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 19 hours ago
02.20.20
So Far Gone: All The People We’ve Lost…
 20 hours ago
02.20.20
KiKi Says She Hates These Things About Girls…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After…
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
The Black Business Association's Salute To "Black History Awards Dinner"
Janet Jackson Writes Tribute To Ja’Net DuBois
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close