CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Remembering An Icon: 5 Things You Didn’t know About Ja’net Dubois

Good Times

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The world stood still yesterday when news broke that Actress Ja’net Dubois died at the age of 74. Most known for her iconic role on Good Times as Wilona, Dubois assumed the role as everyone’s universal Auntie. The actress was found dead at her home in Glendale, California by family. Here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about the late great Ja’net Dubois.

Related: Ja’net Dubois, Wilona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

1. The Actress was A Great Singer

Dubois was not only a great actress, but the woman also could sang! Dubois originally sang the Good Times theme song before it was redone by Jim Gilstrap and Motown singer Blinky Williams. Dubois later went on to do a gospel album in 2007. 

2. She and Janet Jackson Were Very Good Friends

Many people know Dubois for her iconic role as Janet Jackson’s motherly figure in the hit sitcom, Good Times. However, their relationship went beyond the cameras years after the show ended. In 200, Dubois appeared as the singer’s mother in her music video for the song, ‘Control.’

3. Dubois Invested Her Time Into Giving Back to Children In her Community

Growing up in Long Island, New York, the actress fell in love with the arts at a very young age. In hopes of helping young people fulfill their dreams, Dubois created and ran the Ja’net Dubois Academy of Theatre and Science in the 80s. 

4. She’s an Emmy Awards Winner

Duboise received many accolades in her life. The actress received two Emmy awards for her role as Mrs. Avery on the prime-time claymation hit The PJs

5. Dubois Made Great Strides in History 

The actress was a force to be reckoned with very early on in her career. Dubois was the first African American female as a regular cast member on a daytime series in her role as Loretta Allen in the soap opera, Love of Life.

Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'True You: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself'

50+ Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

51 photos Launch gallery

50+ Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

Continue reading 50+ Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

50+ Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

Remembering An Icon: 5 Things You Didn’t know About Ja’net Dubois  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Videos
Latest
21 items
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie…
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
3 Black History Makers You Should Know
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
BlaqueStone | Why Am I Hear?
 16 hours ago
02.20.20
Royce Da 5’9″ On Being The Friend Between…
 17 hours ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 17 hours ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 18 hours ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 19 hours ago
02.20.20
So Far Gone: All The People We’ve Lost…
 20 hours ago
02.20.20
KiKi Says She Hates These Things About Girls…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers…
 21 hours ago
02.20.20
10-Year-Old Kenedee East Creates A Beauty Company After…
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
The Black Business Association's Salute To "Black History Awards Dinner"
Janet Jackson Writes Tribute To Ja’Net DuBois
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 22 hours ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close