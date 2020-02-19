Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up and coming rapper, was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Pop Smoke was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke in. TMZ reported that the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men were reportedly then seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to reports the suspects have not been caught or identified. It’s unclear if Pop Smoke knew the shooters. One man was placed in handcuffs but officers determined he was not involved and he was released.

Pop Smoke released an album in July of 2019 and one of the songs, “Welcome to the Party,” blew up! Some people even called it the song of the summer. Nicki Minaj did a remix of the song a few months later. He also did a song, “Gatti,” with Travis Scott.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered In Home Invasion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com