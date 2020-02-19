Black Model Refused To Wear Racist Monkey Ears And Sambo Lips In FIT Fashion Show

Written by D' Shonda Brown

NYFW is over and we can officially say we’ve survived fashion’s biggest season and all its offerings. However, it isn’t over for one Black model, who refused to walk in a show hosted by the Fashion Institute of Technology because of its racist accessories. Amy Lefevre said “no” when she was being pressured to wear “monkey ears” and “oversized lips” in Junkai Huang designs at a runway show at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“I stood there almost ready to break down telling the staff that I felt incredibly uncomfortable with having to wear these pieces and that they were clearly racist,” Lefevre told the New York Post.

“I was told that it was fine to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds.” Though she opted to still walk in the show, Amy left the event “immediately afterward,” claims a source to The Post.

F.I.T. graduate and lead designer of the line Junkai Huang claims he did not understand the “racial overtones of his work,” and Amy’s modeling agency later received calls conflicting and discrediting her accounts of the events that occurred that night. The original concept of Huang’s show called for highlighting “ugly features of the body,” but what does that mean for Black people who are naturally born with larger lips and other paralleled facial features?

“I was literally shaking. I could not control my emotions,” explained Amy Lefevre. “My whole body was shaking. I have never felt like that in my life. People of color are struggling too much in 2020 for the promoters not to have vetted and cleared accessories for the shows.”

F.I.T. president Joyce F. Brown has released a statement and assured that there will be a further investigation into the account that occurred on February 7th.

The statement reads:

“This program protects a student’s freedom to craft their own personal and unique artistic perspectives as designers, to be even what some would consider to be provocative, so that they find that voice. However provocative design and fashion might be though, my commitment to ensure that people are not made to feel uncomfortable, offended, or intimidated is also of the utmost importance not only to me personally but to the college community as well. We take this obligation very, very seriously and will investigate and take appropriate action regarding any complaint or concern that is made in this situation.”

Sadly, when it comes to the fashion industry, this type of nonsense isn’t new or rare. With the backlash from those tired cornrow wigs at the Commes des Garçons show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, that travesty called Gucci’s infamous blackface sweater last year and Burberry’s noose hoodie, it’s clear that the fashion world has a lot to learn when it comes to racism, colorism and cultural appropriation.

But why haven’t they learned it already?

How many times are designers going to make the same mistake and simply apologize after? This tireless circle of racist offenses then weak after-the-fact apologies only to offend again, is exhausting. This was a blatant attack on Black features disguised as a misunderstanding. You all should have known better. Period.

RELATED STORIES:

Issa Rae’15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History Month & NYFWs Fabulous #NYFW Style

Lupita Nyong’o Is Right, Colorism Is The Daughter Of Racism

Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The Front Row 54 photos Launch gallery Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The Front Row 1. Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 54 2. Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty 2 of 54 3. Coach 1941 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 3 of 54 4. Coach 1941 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 4 of 54 5. Coach 1941 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 5 of 54 6. Coach 1941 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 6 of 54 7. Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 7 of 54 8. Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 8 of 54 9. Proenza Schouler - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 9 of 54 10. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 10 of 54 11. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 11 of 54 12. The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 12 of 54 13. The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 13 of 54 14. The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 14 of 54 15. R13 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 15 of 54 16. Libertine - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 16 of 54 17. Luooif Studio - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 17 of 54 18. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 18 of 54 19. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 19 of 54 20. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 20 of 54 21. Laquan Smith - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 21 of 54 22. Kim Shui - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 22 of 54 23. Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 23 of 54 24. Kim Shui - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 24 of 54 25. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 25 of 54 26. Palm Angels - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 26 of 54 27. The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 27 of 54 28. The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 28 of 54 29. Jason Wu Collection - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 29 of 54 30. Dennis Basso - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 30 of 54 31. Dennis Basso - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 31 of 54 32. Laquan Smith - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 32 of 54 33. Laquan Smith - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 33 of 54 34. Laquan Smith - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 34 of 54 35. Laquan Smith - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 35 of 54 36. Laquan Smith - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 36 of 54 37. Private Policy - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 37 of 54 38. Private Policy - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 38 of 54 39. R13 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 39 of 54 40. R13 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 40 of 54 41. Christopher John Rogers - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 41 of 54 42. Longchamp - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 42 of 54 43. Claudia Li - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 43 of 54 44. Claudia Li - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 44 of 54 45. Global Fashion Collective II - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 45 of 54 46. Longchamp - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 46 of 54 47. Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 47 of 54 48. Christopher John Rogers - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 48 of 54 49. e1972 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 49 of 54 50. e1972 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 50 of 54 51. Brandon Maxwell - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 51 of 54 52. Carolina Herrera - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 52 of 54 53. Carolina Herrera - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 53 of 54 54. Veronica Beard - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The Front Row Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The Front Row Only the who's who of fashionistas, celebrities and socialites get to sit in the front row at fashion week. And since it is an honor only bestowed to some, you better come ready to slay. Sure we look to the runway for the lewks, but we're also looking in the audience to see who is slaying in their own style. Check out the celeb who've been seen on the #NYFW scene and what shows they made appearances.

Black Model Refused To Wear Racist Monkey Ears And Sambo Lips In FIT Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com