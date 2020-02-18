Moneybagg Yo Got Himself Some Brand New Teeth & Women Are LOVING His New Look

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off A Brand New Set Of Teeth

Moneybagg Yo has finally taken the leap and done what seemingly every celebrity does when they make it nowadays: get some new teeth.

The Memphis rapper has always been known for rocking grills in his mouth, but now, he’s proudly showing off his brand new, bright-white teeth.

“Not The Big Cheap Teeth That’s Embarrassing !!” Yo wrote in his post on Instagram, showing off his sparkling new set of chompers. He also thanked “the best” Dr. Mario Montoya for his new billion dollar smile, who is also responsible for some of the biggest stars’ bright smiles including Kanye West, Tekashi 6ix 9ine, and even Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. A lot more celebrities than you might expect have made their way to Colombia for some new teeth!

With these new teeth, a lot of women who may or may not have found the rapper attractive before have found a whole new appreciation for the guy now that his smile is so blinding. Since Ari got her teeth done by Dr. Mario a while back, a lot of girls are giving her props for getting her man right and stepping him up a few notches.

Check out all the reactions from women loving themselves some Moneybagg Yo throughout the next few pages

They look great! I’m glad you didn’t get those big chiclet teeth — Sunny Diane (@LifeIsPeachy404) February 18, 2020

This shit look so sexy!! 😍 — Aarii♈️ (@EatIt_GetFULL) February 18, 2020

They got @MoneyBaggYo trending cuz of that smile🥰🥰 — Same as yesterday🤔 (@Loyalty4NEthing) February 18, 2020

