CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Snoh Aalegra Performs At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Snoh Aalegra easily had one of 2019’s best R&B albums with Ugh, Those Feels Again and when her sound is expressed via NPR’s Tiny Desk? Magic happens.

The Iranian-Swedish singer made her Tiny Desk debut on Tuesday, combing through records from both Ugh as well as her previous album, Feels. And yes, she sounds exactly, if not better than the record itself. The 32-year-old breakthrough artist is hitting the road pretty soon including stops in New York, Los Angeles, Philly, Boston and an April 1st date here in Houston.

Watch the Tiny Desk concert below and peep the setlist as well.

SNOH AALEGRA – NPR TINY DESK CONCERT SETLIST

“Love Like That”

“I Want Your Around”

“Whoa”

“Fool For You”

“Find Someone Like You”

RELATED: Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On Chill,” &amp; More During NPR Tiny Desk Performance

RELATED: Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 hour ago
02.18.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On…
 5 hours ago
02.18.20
Happy Birthday To The GOAT: 6 Songs We…
 6 hours ago
02.18.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Has Fans Confused After She Deletes…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
'Big Brother 16' Red Carpet Finale Party
Lark Voorhies Planning To Discuss Mental Disorder Struggles…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
If Gay Men Want To Wear Skirt And…
 8 hours ago
02.18.20
MODEL MONDAY: Dr. Summer Wayans Is Making Her…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Listen Sis: Being Single On Valentine’s Day Is…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
HBCU Spotlight: Delaware State University
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close