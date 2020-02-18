Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List

Rapsody

Source: AB3 Films / ab3 films

Rapsody is a whole mood and she recently stopped in Columbus for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour.  But before she hit the stage she chopped it up in the Power studios with Micah Dixion.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Rapsody really gave us a glimpse in who she is when she talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on her life and how she applies the Mamba mentality to herself.  She also revealed what artist was on her bucket list to talk and work with.  Plus she told Micah one thing she’s never done that she plans on doing as soon as she gets off her tour.

Check out this exclusive from Power here

 

 

Text POWER to 71007 To Get Power Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP POWER to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;

 

The Latest:

Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 hour ago
02.18.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On…
 5 hours ago
02.18.20
Happy Birthday To The GOAT: 6 Songs We…
 6 hours ago
02.18.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Has Fans Confused After She Deletes…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
'Big Brother 16' Red Carpet Finale Party
Lark Voorhies Planning To Discuss Mental Disorder Struggles…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
If Gay Men Want To Wear Skirt And…
 8 hours ago
02.18.20
MODEL MONDAY: Dr. Summer Wayans Is Making Her…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Listen Sis: Being Single On Valentine’s Day Is…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
HBCU Spotlight: Delaware State University
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close