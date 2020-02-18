Are You Ready? Super Tuesday Primary is March 3rd

The Democratic Party of Virginia is the only party holding a presidential primary election on March 3, 2020. The Republican party has chosen to select delegates to their National Convention at a state convention.

Check your voter status, voting by absentee, poll location and presidential candidates on the ballot here.

Bring one form of identification with you to the voter poll on Super Tuesday.

Can’t make it to the voter poll on Super Tuesday! With a qualifying reason you can vote by absentee.

Now, you are Election Day-ready

