On Valentine’s Day, a day supposed to be filled with love, admiration, and positive vibes, shots rang out at an Atlanta based eatery owned by Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.
A single gunman opened fire at the Camp Creek location of the Old Lady Gang Restaurant firing three shots, shooting one and injuring three. All victims have minor injuries and are expected to be to make a full recovery. The suspect is still at large and the Old Lady Gang is fully cooperating with the authorities.
Prayers up to all those affected by this senseless act of violence, we’ll be sure to update as more details develop. Kandi took to Instagram to issue a statement.
My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved. As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values. We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.
Three Shot at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta Restaurant was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com