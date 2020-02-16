On Valentine’s Day, a day supposed to be filled with love, admiration, and positive vibes, shots rang out at an Atlanta based eatery owned by Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

A single gunman opened fire at the Camp Creek location of the Old Lady Gang Restaurant firing three shots, shooting one and injuring three. All victims have minor injuries and are expected to be to make a full recovery. The suspect is still at large and the Old Lady Gang is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Prayers up to all those affected by this senseless act of violence, we’ll be sure to update as more details develop. Kandi took to Instagram to issue a statement.

Three Shot at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta Restaurant was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: