CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Three Shot at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta Restaurant

Three Shot at Kandi Burruss' Atlanta Restaurant

2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

On Valentine’s Day, a day supposed to be filled with love, admiration, and positive vibes, shots rang out at an Atlanta based eatery owned by Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

A single gunman opened fire at the Camp Creek location of the Old Lady Gang Restaurant firing three shots, shooting one and injuring three. All victims have minor injuries and are expected to be to make a full recovery. The suspect is still at large and the Old Lady Gang is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Prayers up to all those affected by this senseless act of violence, we’ll be sure to update as more details develop. Kandi took to Instagram to issue a statement.

View this post on Instagram

My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved. As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values. We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Three Shot at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta Restaurant  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items
Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
 11 hours ago
02.17.20
5 items
Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta
 11 hours ago
02.17.20
5 items
Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho
 11 hours ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 15 hours ago
02.17.20
Three Shot at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta Restaurant
 16 hours ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 20 hours ago
02.17.20
Girl Power: Meet The Women Who Are Pushing…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Real Hair Girl Ish: All The Times Megan…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Happy Singles Awareness Day: 7 Reasons Why Being…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
10 items
Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V.…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
How To Play UNO With Black Folks
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Lil Wayne Passes Elvis For The Second-Most Billboard…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close